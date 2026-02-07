Calling temples ‘illegal’ an attempt to oversimplify a complex problem, says G25

A coalition of societies led by preacher Zamri Vinoth is set to rally against so-called ‘illegal’ houses of worship near the Sogo shopping mall tonight.

PETALING JAYA : Repeatedly labelling houses of worship, such as temples, as “illegal” oversimplifies complex issues involving history, land ownership and government administration, the G25 reform group said today.

In a statement issued ahead of tonight’s rally against “illegal” houses of worship, G25 said the issue was far more nuanced than portrayed by individuals and groups pushing for street demonstrations.

“Civil society groups, including rights organisations, have highlighted the need for careful and context-sensitive engagement on the legal status of houses of worship, noting that many historic temples were established by estate communities and that simplistic framing can fuel misunderstanding and tensions,” it said.

G25 warned that simplistic framing could fuel misunderstanding and tensions, diverting attention away from lawful, inclusive and practical solutions.

“With remarks on the planned rally sounding increasingly confrontational, the situation can easily deteriorate to create anxiety among the races.

“Malaysia cannot afford to run the risk of inciting racially-charged feelings, given the ugly incident of the past, which is still fresh in our memory,” it said.

The rally near the Sogo shopping mall tonight, organised by a coalition of societies led by preacher Zamri Vinoth, is intended to pressure authorities to act against so-called “illegal” houses of worship.

Kuala Lumpur police have said that the rally would not be allowed to proceed due to public safety concerns, despite organisers insisting they would go ahead.

Echoing similar concerns, DAP youth chief Woo Kah Leong called for an end to labelling sacred sites as “illegal”, saying the term was misleading and could hinder fair and peaceful resolutions.

“Land status or building approval is an administrative and governance issue. Such matters should be addressed through dialogue, negotiation, and rational, harmonious solutions, not through provocative labels or narratives that hurt religious communities,” he said in a statement today.

Former MCA vice-president Ti Lian Ker, on the other hand, said that street pressure or public demonstrations cannot determine the legal status of houses of worship.

“Its legal status can only be determined through proper legal processes, not by street pressure or public demonstrations,” he said, adding that mosques, temples, and churches are subject to the same laws.

“The rule of law must prevail, not sentiment, provocation, or displays of political power,” he said in a Facebook post.