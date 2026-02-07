Johor PH in early talks on seat distribution for state polls

Johor DAP chairman Teo Nie Ching said a state election this year cannot be ruled out. (Bernama pic)

KULAI : Johor Pakatan Harapan has begun preliminary negotiations and discussions on seat distribution in preparation for a possible state election.

Johor DAP chairman Teo Nie Ching said the discussions now involve only parties within PH.

“We cannot rule out the possibility of a state election this year. Johor PH has met (and is at an early stage of) discussing seat distribution,” she told reporters after attending a Next Gen luxury coach handover ceremony here today.

Teo, who is also the Johor PH deputy chairman and deputy communications minister, said seat negotiations within PH would be finalised first before exploring opportunities or possibilities for cooperation with other political parties.

In the last Johor state election, PH won 12 of the 56 state seats, while Barisan Nasional secured 40 seats, Perikatan Nasional three, and Muda one.

Of the PH seats, DAP won 10, and PKR and Amanah one each.