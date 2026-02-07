PKR not for those who ‘complain and nag’, says Anwar

Anwar Ibrahim at the Selangor PKR convention, alongside his deputy Nurul Izzah Anwar (second from left), vice-presidents Amirudin Shari (second from right) and R Ramanan (right), as well as secretary-general Fuziah Salleh (left). (Bernama pic)

AMPANG : PKR has no place for those who like to “complain and nag”, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, said the party needs committed leaders to strengthen its role within the unity government.

Public support, he said, is not an empty mandate or a title to boast about, but a serious responsibility to serve the people.

“Those who are willing to work must stay committed. If you don’t want to work, you should leave. Focus and help strengthen the party. Constant complaining and whining have no place here.

“There is still much work to be done, and I am tired of hearing complaints instead of constructive ideas,” he said in his speech at the Selangor PKR convention.

Anwar, who has led the unity government since November 2022, said his administration takes serious action daily on major issues, particularly corruption and mismanagement.

He stressed that everyone must support efforts to rid the country of theft and corruption, even though such actions carry significant risk.

“Those arrested are influential people, including army generals, ministers, former ministers, general managers, Tan Sris. But what do I care (about their titles)? What I care about is the people’s mandate,” he said.

Anwar also called for the PKR machinery in Selangor to unite and reinvigorate the party’s spirit at all levels.

“We take care of Malays, Chinese, Indians, Orang Asli, the rights of Selangor citizens, and the rights of Malaysians. This is the foundation of the change we want to bring for the good of the people,” he said.