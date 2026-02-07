Arrest them and throw them out, says Anwar on rally-goers who flout the law

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also cautioned rally-goers against overstepping their role and acting as law enforcers. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has issued a stern warning to those who intend to take part in tonight’s rally against so-called “illegal” houses of worship, saying they must respect the law and not disrupt public safety.

Anwar said while Malaysians are free to voice opinions and criticise the government, any action that violates the law or stokes racial tensions will be met with “maximum action”.

“Arrest them and throw them out,” the PKR president said in a speech at the party’s Selangor chapter convention today.

He cautioned against exploiting sensitive issues in ways that could harm relations among the Malays, Chinese and Indians, stressing that national security must not be compromised for any reason.

He also warned rally-goers against overstepping their role and acting as law enforcers.

“You are not judges, you are not police. Don’t try to take over their roles,” he said.

Earlier today, Kuala Lumpur police said the rally near the Sogo shopping complex will not be allowed to proceed because of public safety concerns, despite the organisers insisting they would go ahead.

The rally, organised by a coalition of societies led by preacher Zamri Vinoth, is aimed at pressuring authorities to act against “illegal” houses of worship.

Anwar reiterated his opposition to the unlawful construction of temples, stressing that all houses of worship must comply with the law, just like mosques and churches.