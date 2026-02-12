Amirudin lays out SOPs for reporting encroaching houses of worship

Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari chairing the state National Security Council meeting today to discuss the dispute over places of worship built without approval. (Selangor menteri besar’s office)

PETALING JAYA : Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari has laid out the procedures that private landowners must adhere to in cases of houses of worship encroaching on their land.

He said landowners cannot evict or demolish these places of worship on their own, but must first appoint lawyers to obtain a court order to allow for these measures to be taken.

“Any landowner who finds that encroachment has occurred and a place of worship has been built without approval must first file a police report.

“This will allow police to investigate and, if proven, charges can then be filed for the offence of encroachment.

“Secondly, submit a notice to the encroaching party and inform the district office. District security committees chaired by the relevant district officers have been activated throughout Selangor.

“The district security committee will then call up all parties involved, including the landowner, the house of worship’s owner, police and the relevant local council to reach a reasonable resolution.

“If this does not work, the district security committee will advise the landowner to proceed with the court process,” he said in a statement.

Amirudin said this approach would involve the authorities throughout the process and should prevent incidents that could spark riots.

The menteri besar reiterated that all parties cannot take matters into their own hands without going through the court process, saying this was based on the National Land Code and other laws pertaining to land.

For places of worship built without approval on state-owned land, Amirudin said he had ordered that existing procedures be improved upon and for immediate action to be taken by local councils.

He also ordered the state special committee on Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Sikh and Taoist religions in Selangor, or Limas, to make its SOPs clearer.

His statement follows the arrests of four people for allegedly demolishing part of a Hindu temple in Rawang, Selangor, yesterday.

Amirudin said he chaired a Selangor National Security Council meeting today to discuss the dispute over houses of worship built without approval.

He acknowledged that the incident in Rawang had sparked tensions and concern among Malaysians, saying the case must be handled swiftly.

“The police are investigating the incident that occurred in Rawang yesterday, and will go through the necessary legal processes.”