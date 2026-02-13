Azam Baki faces fresh protest after latest shareholding controversy

A similar rally against MACC chief Azam Baki was held in January 2022 following reports on his share trading activities.

PETALING JAYA : Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki is set to face a fresh protest calling for his resignation this Sunday following his latest shareholding controversy.

The rally, organised by the #TangkapAzamBaki Secretariat, will take place in front of the Sogo shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur.

A similar rally was held in January 2022 following reports on his share trading activities.

Besides Azam’s resignation, the group is calling for an investigation into the matter and the revocation of his adjunct professor title at public universities.

It claimed that the MACC chief’s share ownership had eroded public confidence in the anti-graft agency.

It also criticised Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s response to the matter and urged Malaysians to attend the rally.

“We do not want this scandal to end without accountability, or with investigations that will only bring embarrassment to the country,” it said in a statement today.

Bloomberg previously reported that Azam held 17.7 million shares in Velocity Capital Bhd, or 1.7%, based on the company’s annual return lodged on Feb 3 last year.

It was also reported that his name still appeared in the company’s shareholder register maintained by the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

Azam is alleged to have breached a 2024 government circular limiting civil servants’ shareholdings in Malaysian-incorporated companies to no more than 5% of paid-up capital or RM100,000 in value, whichever is lower.

He has denied any wrongdoing and says he holds no shares in the market. He has also filed a RM100 million lawsuit against Bloomberg over its report.