Rafizi to write to Bersih on anti-MACC rally

Former economy minister Rafizi Ramli said he will push for MPs across the divide to go to the ground and explain the MACC controversy to their constituents. (Bernama pic)

AMPANG : PKR’s Rafizi Ramli says he will write to electoral reform group Bersih to hold a rally in order to voice dissatisfaction with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), in the wake of allegations in a Bloomberg report.

Rafizi said several people had contacted him, urging him to organise a demonstration.

“But I feel that Bersih is the right group to lead the rally, and we will let them decide on the date,” he told reporters here, adding that this could be the first rally to be held during the fasting month.

Bloomberg had reported that MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki held 17.7 million shares in Velocity Capital Bhd, or 1.7%, based on the company’s annual return lodged on Feb 3 last year.

It was also reported that his name appeared in the company’s shareholder register maintained by the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

Azam is alleged to have breached a 2024 government circular limiting civil servants’ shareholdings in Malaysian-incorporated companies to no more than 5% of paid-up capital or RM100,000 in value, whichever is lower.

The MACC chief said the transaction was declared and the shares disposed of last year. He also filed a RM100 million lawsuit against Bloomberg over its report.

Bloomberg had also run a separate story claiming that MACC was in cahoots with other businessmen “to support the interests of private citizens by threatening, arresting and detaining executives, sometimes recommending charges against them”.

MACC subsequently dismissed suggestions that its probes were influenced by private interests, insisting that all investigations were conducted “strictly in accordance with the law, guided by evidence, and carried out independently without fear or favour”.

Rafizi said he would also push for MPs across the divide to go to the ground and explain the MACC controversy to their constituents.

The former economy minister said he would write to DAP and Amanah MPs as well, asking them to pressure Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to suspend Azam immediately.

Rafizi also said he would lodge a police report against Azam after the Chinese New Year festivities over allegations that the latter had interfered in a case, as claimed by a report published in Bloomberg.

It was reported earlier today that a rally would be organised to demand Azam’s resignation.

The rally, organised by the #TangkapAzamBaki Secretariat, is scheduled to take place in front of the Sogo shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur.

The group is also calling for an investigation into the matter and the revocation of his adjunct professor title at public universities.

A similar rally was held in January 2022 following reports on Azam’s share trading activities.