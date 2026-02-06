Premature to talk about next PKR president, says Johor party leader

(From left) Johor PKR vice-chairman Jimmy Puah agreed with Hassan Karim’s views on Rafizi Ramli, but said it is not time to talk about a successor for the party president.

PETALING JAYA : It is premature to name a successor to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as PKR president, says Johor PKR vice-chairman Jimmy Puah.

The Tebrau MP criticised the proposal by Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim as inappropriate, and called for all parties to respect the democratically elected leadership and avoid creating polemics that could destabilise the party.

“Issues of leadership do not need to be raised for the time being. When the time comes, let the grassroots choose, and the leadership will carry out their mandate accordingly,” he said in a statement today.

Malaysiakini reported Hassan as saying Rafizi Ramli should not only be given space to voice criticism of the government, but also be considered to lead PKR as its next president.

Hassan praised Rafizi, saying his criticisms were grounded in his expertise and experience in policy and governance matters during his tenure as the economy minister.

He highlighted Rafizi’s recent debate on the royal address in Parliament, during which he spoke about taxes and the fiscal deficit.

“For me, that is very good. He used his knowledge as an accountant. That role should be played by the opposition, but it lacks that expertise, so he continues to speak up,” he said.

Puah agreed with Hassan’s views on Rafizi, saying the Pandan MP should be given room to continue speaking up on public-facing issues.

“Relevant criticisms, including on issues such as tax refund arrears and the economy, are important to ensure the government’s policies are continually improved,” he said.