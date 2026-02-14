Anwar announces additional RM20mil allocation for Chinese schools

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and other ministers at the Chinese New Year and Ramadan celebrations at SMJKC Yuk Choy in Ipoh today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today announced an additional RM20 million allocation for Chinese national-type secondary schools (SMJKCs) nationwide to improve facilities and basic amenities.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the allocation was given as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the education sector and ensure school facilities continued to be enhanced, Bernama reported.

On Jan 5, while delivering his New Year message at the Prime Minister Department’s monthly assembly, Anwar had announced that the government had agreed to increase the allocation for SJKCs to RM80 million (up from the RM50 million last year) and also allocated RM50 million for Tamil schools.

“I am announcing the additional allocation of RM20 million for SMJKCs to improve basic facilities and school needs,” Anwar said at the Madani compassionate contribution ceremony for the Tambun parliamentary constituency in conjunction with Chinese New Year celebrations and Ramadan at SMJKC Yuk Choy in Ipoh today.

Also present were housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming and education minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Earlier, in his speech, Anwar said the education system must produce students who are not only outstanding academically but also disciplined, of good moral character and have mutual respect for one another, regardless of race and religion.

At the same event, Anwar, who is also the Tambun MP, presented contributions to student representatives in the constituency.

Nga said nearly 3,000 students of various ethnic backgrounds from 16 schools in the Tambun parliamentary constituency had received RM1 million under the Sumbangan Kasih Madani initiative.

He said the RM300 cash aid per student is intended to ease the financial strain on families as they prepare for the Chinese New Year festive season and Ramadan.