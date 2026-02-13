PKR now at its strongest, says Anwar

A light-hearted moment at the Kedah PKR assembly as party president Anwar Ibrahim is seen seated among ordinary members. (Facebook pic)

ALOR SETAR : Parti Keadilan Rakyat is now at its strongest level and its strength must continue to be built to ensure the party remains solid, said its president Anwar Ibrahim.

Although PKR faced heavier challenges compared with other parties, teamwork could mobilise strength and in turn secure victory for the party, he told members of Kedah PKR at their annual assembly today.

“Focus on how to build strength so that ‘the ship can dock with style and stability’,” he said. However, no one should assume that everything within the party was perfect.

“I acknowledge that over the past three years, since I assumed the post of prime minister, I have paid less attention to the party because I wanted to fix the economy and put the government in order,” he said.

“People can say whatever they want; our duty is to work and know what our choices are. If there are issues, we must answer each one raised with the truth, not fabrication,” he said.

Anwar explained that the party’s struggle must also be grounded in facts and that no country in the world has progressed by sowing the seeds of hatred. Views driven by hatred need not be entertained, instead, one should carry out duties with full trustworthiness and responsibility.

“The opposition parties can say they want to uphold Islam, but Islam is not merely in its proclamation; it is in its practice, its principles of justice and the implementation of its teachings,” he said.

Anwar said PKR takes matters concerning Islam very seriously as it is the religion of the federation, but the party’s task is to refine the situation and not be evasive.