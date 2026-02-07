No timeline on tabling of Sarawak’s 17 new state seats, says Nanta

Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said he is not sure if the additional seats can be implemented in time for the next Sarawak election, which must be held by February 2027. (Bernama pic)

KUCHING : There is no clear timeline on when the bill to add 17 new Sarawak state assembly seats will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat, says works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Nanta, who is also the Kapit MP, said there is no information on when the proposal will be presented, as the process is still being discussed by the relevant parties.

“We do not have any information yet,” he said when met by reporters after attending a meeting of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak Supreme Council, chaired by Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg, here today.

He was also not sure whether the additional seats could be implemented in time for the next state election, which must be held by February 2027.

Nanta, who is also the GPS secretary-general, said the matter has been discussed and is being worked on, but no further details can be shared at this stage.

At a special sitting of the Sarawak state assembly in July last year, the Dewan Undangan Negeri (Composition of Membership) Bill 2025 was passed, increasing the number of state seats from 82 currently to 99.

Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said was recently reported to have said that any decision on the implementation of a redelineation review would only be determined by the Election Commission after the completion of an eight-year period.

For Sarawak, the eight-year period for the state’s redelineation exercise ended on Aug 21, 2023.

“The EC is in the process of preparing its proposed redelineation review for the state before proceeding with the next steps as provided for under the Federal Constitution,” she said.