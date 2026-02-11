Sarawak Dong Zong slams unity minister over UEC claim

National unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang has suggested in a written parliamentary reply that recognising the UEC could affect national harmony, which was why the education ministry continued to not recognise the qualification.

PETALING JAYA : The United Chinese School Committees’ Association of Malaysia in Sarawak (Sarawak Dong Zong) has criticised national unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang over his claim that recognising the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) could trigger domestic tensions.

The association said framing the pursuit of educational rights as a threat to unity was misleading and risked eroding public confidence in the government’s commitment to social cohesion, The Borneo Post reported.

“Contrary to the minister’s concerns, the Sarawak government has recognised the UEC since 2015 as a valid qualification for the civil service, Yayasan Sarawak scholarships, and local higher education, while continuing to uphold Bahasa Melayu as the national language.

“This system has worked smoothly without constitutional or unity-related problems, showing that educational diversity and national identity can coexist,” it said in a statement.

In a written parliamentary reply to Beaufort MP Siti Aminah Aching, Aaron suggested that recognising the UEC could affect national harmony, and that this was why the education ministry continued to not recognise the qualification.

Sarawak Dong Zong said if the federal government and the national unity ministry were genuinely committed to fostering cohesion, they should put aside narrow political interests and acknowledge the state’s experience.

“National unity must not be empty rhetoric. The ministry should strengthen social consensus through open, fair, and equitable policies, rather than allowing divisive statements to weaken the foundations of unity,” it said.

Sarawak Dong Zong said unity was more likely to be undermined by inequalities in resources and opportunities, as well as the politicisation of ethnic and religious issues, rather than by mother-tongue education.

It also urged Aaron, as a Sarawak MP, to draw on the state’s experience of inclusive governance and push for a professional and academic evaluation of the UEC.

“Recognition of the UEC should not be reduced to political rhetoric,” it said.