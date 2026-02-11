Sarawak ready to ramp up pork exports to Selangor

Sarawak food industry minister Stephen Rundi Utom said the state has been exporting pork to Selangor for several years now. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Sarawak government is prepared to ramp up its exports of pork to Selangor as the West Malaysian state moves towards getting rid of pig farms as a whole.

Sarawak food industry minister Stephen Rundi Utom said the Bornean state had been exporting pork to Selangor for several years now, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“We are also open to supplying to other states who would like to import (pork),” he was quoted as saying.

Sarawak has larger, modern pig farms and smaller scale ones operated by smallholders.

Yesterday, Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah called for a complete end to pig farming in the state, citing the environmental impact caused by these farms and the demographic make-up of the state.

Sultan Sharafuddin urged the government to instead give additional licences to import pork, to meet the needs of non-Malays in Selangor.

There are about 30 pig farms left in Tanjung Sepat, Selangor, but they will all be closed by the third quarter of the year, when they will no longer be allowed to renew their licences.

Previously, the veterinary services department approved importing pork from Thailand and Brazil ahead of Chinese New Year to ensure sufficient supply throughout the festivities.