Mutual respect important in handling temple issue, says king

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim in a meeting with national unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang today. (Sultan Ibrahim Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim says mutual respect is important in handling religious matters such as issues involving temples, to prevent misunderstandings and strengthen national unity.

In a Facebook post today, he said Islam “emphasises mutual respect among all people and does not prevent followers of other religions from practising their respective beliefs and forms of worship”.

“Followers of other religions should also show respect towards Islam,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim also warned against politicising the matter, which he said should be handled through the law and legal channels governing the construction of mosques and churches.

The king referred to his role in mediating the demolition of a temple in Johor in January 2018.

“I resolved the matter amicably and advised all parties involved to always comply with the law to avoid any untoward incidents and protect the public peace,” he said after granting an audience to national unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang at Istana Negara.

The issue has gained traction in recent weeks, with several politicians from the Hindu community calling for restraint.

A rally against allegedly illegal temples was set to take place last Saturday but fizzled out after the arrest of several individuals who had planned to proceed with the protest despite police orders to cancel it.

On Monday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the federal government had empowered local councils to act against any house of worship intentionally built in breach of the law, and would no longer permit the construction of any such building that did not comply with regulatory requirements.

He also called on state governments to set aside their political differences and comply with the federal government’s decision on illegal houses of worship.