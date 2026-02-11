Interfaith group seeks clarity on PM’s directive on places of worship

On Monday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said local councils had been given the authority to ‘clean up’ areas where places of worship had been built without approval.

PETALING JAYA : An interfaith group is seeking clarification from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim regarding his directive to local councils to act on houses of worship built in breach of existing laws.

The Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) said this directive would be too general if applied to all houses of worship with no land ownership or approval from local councils.

It reiterated that many temples and other places of worship were built in rubber estates and mining areas during the colonial era, when there were no local councils or a land code.

MCCBCHST pointed out that in 2008, the Selangor government issued guidelines which stated that houses of worship more than 100 years old were allowed to remain where they were.

The guidelines also said those built before 2008 were permitted to remain in place until suitable alternative sites were allocated for their relocation.

“We call upon the prime minister to clarify his statement and specify whether it also applies to places of worship that existed before independence,” it said in a statement.

The group also asked if the policy to not demolish these houses of worship until a suitable alternative site was available was no longer in force.

It also urged Anwar to hold back on the execution of his directive until these factors were clarified.

“To categorise these decades-old places of worship and, in some cases, places of worship built over 100 years ago, as ‘illegal’ and in breach of existing laws is arbitrary and unjust.

“More so as these places of worship were built with the tacit approval of the British authorities then and thus their existence was known to them,” it said.

On Monday, Anwar said local councils had been given the authority to “clean up” areas where places of worship were built without approval.

He said Putrajaya would no longer permit the construction of any house of worship that did not comply with regulatory requirements.