Kosovo’s parliament elects PM, ending year-long deadlock

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti was elected to the leadership with 66 votes in favour in the 120-seat parliament. (EPA Images pic)

PRISTINA : Kosovo’s parliament elected Albin Kurti as prime minister on Wednesday, securing the leader a third term and ending a year-long political gridlock in the country.

Following 12 months in a caretaker position, Kurti was confirmed as the Balkan nation’s new prime minister after his Vetevendosje (Self-determination) party topped the results in a snap election in December.

He was elected to the leadership with 66 votes in favour in the 120-seat parliament — drawing applause from his supporters.

Delivering his speech to parliament ahead of the vote, Kurti set out his legislative agenda, highlighting the economy and increasing investment in defence at its core.

“During these years, as we have all witnessed, we have faced constant attacks and threats from Serbia,” he said of his country’s northern neighbour, which has never recognised Kosovo’s independence.

But he promised to “pursue normalisation of relations” with Belgrade.

“Normalisation is a matter of regulating relations between two states, that is, as a bilateral external relationship and not interference or meddling in internal affairs,” Kurti told parliament.

Tensions in the country’s north, where most of the ethnic Serb minority live, have remained high since the 1990s war between Serbia and Kosovo.

A normalisation of relations is a key requirement for both countries’ stated EU ambitions.

A general election a year ago had left Kurti without the majority needed to form a government — leading to months of parliamentary stasis.

Deeply divided lawmakers eventually forced a December snap poll, which Kurti’s party won with over 51 per cent of the vote, securing 57 seats.

But the result took weeks to confirm, after alleged inaccuracies in the tally triggered a full recount and a criminal investigation.

More than 100 election staff have been arrested as the investigation continues.

Kurti has already flagged an intention to move quickly as he seeks to approve key international loans for Kosovo, including from Brussels, which require a two-thirds majority to pass.