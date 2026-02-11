Don’t take the law into your own hands, warns Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the rule of law must be upheld. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged the public not to take the law into their own hands over places of worship purportedly built without approval.

Anwar said no individual or group had the right to act based on their own feelings or preferences, adding that the rule of law must be upheld in Malaysia.

“This country must be based on rules and law, not on the whims and fancies of individuals. You have no right whatsoever to take the law into your own hands,” he said.

This follows recent disputes over houses of worship that allegedly do not comply with regulations, and a campaign to demolish such places of worship being pushed by certain quarters.

It also comes after police arrested four men who allegedly demolished part of a temple in Rawang, Selangor, earlier today. The police also seized a backhoe.

The case is being investigated for mischief, causing damage to a place of worship, insult with intent to breach the peace, and criminal trespass.

Malaysiakini reported that one of the suspects arrested was activist Tamim Dahri, who was among those behind the planned rally against so-called “illegal” houses of worship last Saturday.