5,038 bullying cases reported in govt schools in 2025

PETALING JAYA : The education ministry recorded a total of 5,038 bullying cases in government schools nationwide last year, its minister, Fadhlina Sidek, said today.

In a written parliamentary reply, Fadhlina said 2,889 cases were reported in primary schools while 2,149 were in secondary schools.

She stressed that her ministry viewed bullying seriously and that it would not compromise with such cases.

“Curbing bullying in schools is a long-term and continuous effort which requires the commitment of all parties to ensure that the ecosystem in schools is always safe and conducive (for students),” she said.

Fadhlina said the ministry had mechanisms to handle bullying, with five circulars issued to school administrators from 2000 to 2023 to serve as guidelines.

There was also a special committee on safety reforms in educational institutions that would survey schools as part of handling safety issues and ensuring the wellbeing of students.

Fadhlina said safety audits had been conducted on 1,758 schools nationwide, and the ministry was reviewing its SOPs for bullying and sexual misconduct in schools.

“The ministry allocated RM3 million to install CCTVs in 200 school dormitories to monitor high-risk areas. This project was completed on Nov 19 last year.

“For 2026, the ministry approved an additional allocation of RM5 million to install CCTVs in 333 other boarding schools.”

She said these were just some of the measures being carried out by the ministry to curb bullying.

She was responding to Zakri Hassan (PN-Kangar) who asked for the ministry’s latest statistics on cases of bullying in schools and the preventive measures being carried out.