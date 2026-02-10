Creating future leaders, the Orang Asli way

Native Fellowship participants take part in an exercise mapping systemic issues within their communities. (Native Fellowship pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia is home to a wide range of educational fellowship programmes, each designed to support different communities through leadership development, networking and social impact. Yet, until recently, one group was notably absent from this landscape: the Orang Asli.

Daniel Teoh, who has spent more than a decade working on projects with Orang Asli communities, recognised this gap. Despite the abundance of talent and leadership potential among indigenous communities, there was no fellowship specifically designed to nurture Orang Asli leaders on their own terms.

Teoh, who also founded the cultural tour initiative Native Discovery, partnered with colleague Farrah Darma to create what is now known as the Native Fellowship. The programme supports Orang Asli changemakers through immersive learning, mentorship and meaningful engagement with allies.

“There were no fellowship programmes for indigenous people that were grounded in their ways of thinking and living, and that placed them as decision-makers,” said Farrah, the programme’s director.

“We aimed to bring the Orang Asli together, to cultivate a shared vision for what success looks like from their perspective, instead of having it imposed on them by others.”

Graduates of the Native Fellowship receive handcrafted, personalised woven plaques to mark the completion of the programme. (Native Fellowship pic)

Open to Orang Asli individuals aged 18 and above with basic literacy, fluency in Malay and demonstrated leadership at any level, the fellowship welcomed its first cohort from September last year to January this year. Twelve participants aged between 20 and 60 took part, reflecting the diversity of Orang Asli communities and experiences.

The programme comprised five main convenings – two held online and three in person – with content carefully curated to foster connection, reflection and community-building.

Physical sessions began in Serendah, Selangor, followed by a cross-cultural exchange in Sabah, and concluded with a graduation ceremony in Perak. Each location was chosen to reflect the fellowship’s emphasis on rest and restoration.

While Teoh is not Orang Asli himself, he stressed the importance of centring indigenous voices throughout the programme.

“We involved Orang Asli advisors in designing the curriculum and invited continuous feedback,” he said. “Self-reflection is key. Fellows need to feel safe enough to critique the programme so that their voices are genuinely heard.”

Fellowship participants take part in a paddy-harvesting activity during a cross-cultural exchange with an Orang Asal community in Sabah. (Native Fellowship pic)

The curriculum explored themes such as moral leadership, reconciliation and regenerative economies. One of its highlights was the Sabah exchange, where fellows engaged with an Orang Asal community, sharing knowledge and learning through lived experience.

Another standout activity involved an “abundance fund”, where participants were given a sum of money to distribute towards personal or community projects. Teoh said he was deeply moved by the generosity shown.

“Many chose to share or even give away most of their funds to support one another’s needs and initiatives,” he said.

Participants described the fellowship as a rare and affirming space.

“This was very different from the leadership programmes I’m used to,” said Ronnie Bahari, a fellow from the Semai community.

“It created room for conversations led by us, the Orang Asli. We were able to shape ourselves and safely imagine the future we want for our community.”

Fellowship activities were intentionally designed to encourage connection, reflection and trust among participants. (Native Fellowship pic)

Looking ahead, Farrah said recruitment for the second cohort will open in March, with the programme expected to begin in June or July. Plans are underway to refine the curriculum based on lessons from the inaugural cohort, as well as to involve graduates as mentors or advisors.

An alumni network is also in the works, aimed at strengthening long-term support among Orang Asli leaders.

“I think Malaysian society needs to make more space for Orang Asli to be at the forefront,” Teoh said.

“There are many initiatives to support them, and that’s commendable. But we also need programmes that place them in leadership roles and allow them to excel.”

“It’s work that takes patience and time,” he added. “But giving Orang Asli greater ownership of their future will benefit us all in the long run.”

Learn more about Native Fellowship from their website or email them at [email protected].