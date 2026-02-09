Adam vows to ‘do what’s necessary’ as students seek abolition of Auku

Deputy higher education minister Adam Adli (right) receiving a memorandum from Liga Mahasiswa Malaysia secretary Adam Raiyan outside Parliament today.

KUALA LUMPUR : Deputy higher education minister Adam Adli has promised to take the “necessary” steps after receiving a memorandum from a group of over 40 students calling for the abolition of the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 (Auku).

Adam, a former student activist himself, described student movements as a key force in pushing for higher education reforms, saying their role remained relevant regardless of legal constraints.

“With or without Auku, you are a movement demanding change that goes beyond just today.

“We guarantee that we will take the necessary, appropriate and required steps,” he said after accepting the memorandum outside Parliament here today.

Adam also pledged to provide a bigger platform to engage with students, saying the authorities would not obstruct them from speaking out.

“Why should we shut out the voices raised today? We will not obstruct them,” he said, adding that the issues raised should not be dismissed as mere noise.

The students, who represent more than 30 student groups, gathered at Taman Tugu this morning before marching to Parliament to hand over the memorandum.

Last week, the higher education ministry said it had no plans to abolish Auku in its entirety, but noted that the law had been amended eight times over the years.

Auku, established in April 1971, governs the establishment, administration and maintenance of public universities and university colleges.

A 1975 amendment granted the government greater control over universities, particularly in the appointment of vice-chancellors, who in turn appoint the deans and heads of institutes, replacing democratic elections among academics.