Auku often misunderstood, says Zambry

PETALING JAYA : The Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 (Auku) is often misunderstood as merely restricting student freedom, says higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Zambry said Auku was also the main legal framework governing the establishment and administration of public universities, but maintained that the government remains open to amending disputed provisions under the Act.

He told the Dewan Rakyat today the law was frequently only viewed in the context of student freedom, even when he was in university.

“But Auku is the single piece of legislation that serves as the main source of authority for the establishment, maintenance and administration of 18 universities,” he said.

He said the Act formed the basis for the creation and operation of public universities, with the exception of Universiti Teknologi Mara, and the International Islamic University Malaysia, which have their own laws.

Zambry said the government had not been idle on Auku, pointing out that the law had been amended several times over the years following prolonged debate and controversy.

“Amendment after amendment has been carried out. The 2012 amendment was the starting point for empowering students,” he said, adding that further changes were made in 2019 and most recently last year.

“The latest amendments, which we debated in this House on June 27 last year, involved permission to collect and receive funds, matters related to student representative councils, fund management, and the application of provisions to student bodies,” he said.

He said these amendments were not made unilaterally by Putrajaya but were the result of engagements with students and their representatives.

Zambry said the ministry remains open to reviewing Auku, describing it as a dynamic law that must evolve with current realities.

“It is a dynamic Act and we can review the process if there are gaps or aspects that can be further improved,” he said.

He said Auku should be reassessed in today’s context, particularly in defining student freedom.

According to him, student freedom now extended beyond activism to academic participation, campus expression, and contributing to the development of universities.

This morning, 40 students representing more than 30 student groups marched to Parliament to demand the government abolish Auku in its entirety.

Deputy higher education minister Adam Adli, a former student activist, received a copy of their memorandum and said Putrajaya would take the “necessary” steps.

Minister doesn’t have ‘absolute power’ in appointing VCs

Zambry rejected claims the higher education minister had the absolute power to appoint university vice-chancellors at his own will.

He said appointments were made based on advice from committees and after consultations with university boards.

Zambry also said he had never rejected recommendations made by selection committees since taking office.

“Throughout my two years as minister, I have never once rejected the recommendations put forward by the vice-chancellor selection committee,” he said.