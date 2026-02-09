Students disappointed as Zambry skips Auku memo handover

More than 40 students from 30 student groups took part in the protest, gathering at Taman Tugu before marching to Parliament.

KUALA LUMPUR : More than 40 students from 30 student groups marched to Parliament today to deliver a memorandum calling for the abolition of the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 (Auku).

However, the students were left disappointed as higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir did not appear to receive the memorandum from them.

He was represented by Hirman Awang, director of the ministry’s student affairs division, who received the memorandum instead.

“We are deeply disappointed that the higher education minister did not come down to meet us, even though he is supposed to represent students,” New Generation of University Malaya president Lennards John Johnson said at a press conference outside Parliament here.

However, Zambry’s deputy, Adam Adli, did turn up to receive a copy of the memorandum, along with Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Gopeng MP Tan Kar Hing and Raub MP Chow Yu Hui.

Adam earlier said he would take the “necessary” action over their demands and pledged to provide a bigger platform to engage with students.

The students also called for amendments to the Universiti Teknologi Mara Act 1976 and the abolition of the Educational Institutions (Discipline) Act 1976, claiming the provisions gave varsities overly broad powers that restrict student autonomy.

They added that today’s gathering was peaceful and orderly, aimed at ensuring that student voices are heard.

They expressed hope that the higher education ministry would review the memorandum in full and provide a constructive response in the coming days.