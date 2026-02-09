Subang Bestari, Wisma CL campuses audited for safety, says HELP University

The explosion on Jan 12, which occurred in an air-conditioning compressor room, killed one man and injured nine others. (Fire and rescue department pic)

PETALING JAYA : HELP University says its Subang Bestari and Wisma CL campuses have been confirmed safe for occupation following an explosion last month that killed one man and injured nine others.

The university said a comprehensive risk and safety audit of both campuses, conducted by consulting engineering firm CHT International, found that they were properly maintained and met the required safety standards.

“Although these campus buildings were not affected by the incident, the assessment was carried out as a precautionary measure to ensure that they meet the highest standards of safety,” it said in a statement today.

The university also announced plans for an independent safety advisory board comprising experienced safety professionals and specialists to strengthen its safety framework.

“The board will review the findings and recommendations from ongoing investigations by the authorities, Forensic Services Malaysia and CHT International.

“It will provide guidance on strengthening HELP University’s safety framework with practical, education-appropriate measures,” it said.

HELP also said it was working with building owner AmanahRaya REIT and building management company Knight Frank to determine the cause of the explosion.

The explosion on Jan 12, which occurred in an air-conditioning compressor room in the fourth-floor cafeteria of the Bukit Damansara campus, caused about 30% structural damage to the floor but did not result in a fire.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the explosion was believed to have been caused by a gas leak from the compressor, and that investigations found no elements of criminal activity.