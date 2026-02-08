Urban areas to see more 6-year-olds in Year 1

Parents will have the option of enrolling their children in preschool from age five, and Year 1 from age six from next year.

PETALING JAYA : The education ministry expects to see strong enrolment of six-year-olds into Year One next year, particularly in urban areas.

Its minister, Fadhlina Sidek, said early feedback showed parents in cities have welcomed the move, Harian Metro reported.

“Based on our mapping, those living in urban areas are fully receptive. This means parents are supportive of this move,” she was quoted as saying after an event in Nibong Tebal today.

“Although the exact number of pupils is not available as registration has not opened, our projections already suggest that urban areas will see higher enrolment.”

Last month, it was announced that preschool education would begin at age five, while Year 1 would begin at age six, starting next year. However, early primary school admission will be voluntary.

The ministry previously said it plans to recruit 20,000 teachers and add new classes to accommodate a larger intake of Year One pupils.

Year One registration for the 2027 academic year will be held online from Feb 15 to March 31.