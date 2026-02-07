Zahid moots expanding tahfiz education to primary schools

Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the proposal to expand tahfiz education to primary schools nationwide is not politically motivated.

GOMBAK : The government has proposed to expand tahfiz, or Quranic education, to primary schools nationwide, says deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid said the matter was discussed in a meeting with education minister Fadhlina Sidek last week.

He said the move is to ensure the continuity of pre-tahfiz education taught in the community development department’s (Kemas) kindergartens.

“I am arranging matters so that students from Years 1 to 6 will use the hafazan al-Quran curriculum,” he told reporters while at Maahad Tahfiz Almashrafe here.

When asked whether this will require schools to take in more religious teachers, Zahid said he will leave it to the education ministry to decide.

He said the proposal is not politically motivated, calling it an act of worship.