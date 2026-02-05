Multiracial pupils at SJKCs don’t affect teaching, learning quality, says minister

Last year, the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute study found a growing number of Malay parents enrolling their children in SJKCs due to the schools’ strong academic reputation. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Education minister Fadhlina Sidek has dismissed claims that students from diverse ethnic backgrounds at vernacular Chinese primary schools (SJKCs) may undermine teaching and learning quality.

Fadhlina said such racial makeup at these schools helps foster unity, which aligns with the national education system.

“The enrolment of students from various races into vernacular Chinese primary schools does not impact the quality of teaching and learning,” she said in a written reply.

Fadhlina was responding to Fawwaz Jan (PN-Permatang Pauh) who wanted to know the long-term plans for such schools given the dwindling number of ethnic Chinese students.

Fawwaz claimed that the decreasing number of ethnic Chinese students led to non-Chinese students enrolling in the schools, adding that this would impact teaching and learning quality due to language barriers.

Fadhlina added that based on the ministry’s data, there was a drop in the number of students at SJKCs, especially in rural areas or areas where demographics have changed.

“However, as a whole, SJKCs still see a stable enrolment, including a rise in interest among parents of various races.”

Addressing concerns over language barriers, Fadhlina said Mandarin remains the main medium of instruction in SJKCs, while Bahasa Melayu and English continue to be taught as compulsory subjects under the national curriculum.

“For pupils who are not native Chinese speakers, schools provide structured support through transition programmes, language intervention initiatives and differentiated teaching approaches implemented by trained teachers.”

Last year, the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute study found a growing number of Malay parents enrolling their children in SJKCs due to the schools’ strong academic reputation.

This shift in preference among Malay parents reflected the rising enrolment of non-Chinese students in SJKCs, which reportedly jumped from just 3%-6% in the 1990s to nearly 20% by 2020.

In February 2025, it was reported that a Chinese school in Arau, Perlis, raised eyebrows with an “all non-Chinese” pupil enrolment for Year 1.