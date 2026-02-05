RM3.9bil in 2023 tax refunds disbursed

The finance ministry said the government would ensure that refunds for the 2024 tax filing year would be made before the end of the year. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A total of RM3.9 billion in tax refunds had been disbursed as of Jan 31, to settle 34,899 cases involving refunds for the 2023 tax filing year.

The finance ministry disclosed this in a written reply to the Dewan Rakyat.

The ministry was responding to Jimmy Puah (PH-Tebrau), who sought clarification on tax refund statistics.

The ministry said that in 2026, in line with the commitment announced by the prime minister on Jan 5, the government would complete refunds for the 2023 tax filing year in the first quarter of this year.

“The government will also ensure that refunds for the 2024 tax filing year are made before the end of the year,” said the ministry.