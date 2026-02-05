EV importers may be asked to help install charging stations, says Johari

Investment, trade and industry minister Johari Ghani said the government had set a target of 10,000 public EV chargers by the end of 2025, comprising 1,500 DC fast chargers and 8,500 AC chargers. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The investment, trade and industry ministry is considering requiring companies that import completely built-up (CBU) electric vehicles to help deploy EV charging facilities, says its minister Johari Ghani.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, he said this could become a future requirement to support the growth of EV use and charging access nationwide.

“For any CBU-imported cars, we want them to also play a role in providing these facilities,” he said in his winding-up speech on the debate on the king’s royal address for his ministry.

Johari said the government had set a target of 10,000 public EV chargers by the end of 2025, comprising 1,500 DC fast chargers and 8,500 AC chargers.

He said as of Dec 31, 2025, 5,624 public chargers had been installed nationwide, which represents 56% of the target.

DC chargers had already exceeded their goal, with 1,923 units installed, while AC chargers lagged at 3,701 units, about 40% of the target, he said.

“The availability of fast chargers is the main factor influencing users’ confidence to switch from electric vehicles,” he said, adding that prioritising DC chargers is crucial to building consumer trust.

Johari also encouraged EV owners to install chargers at home, noting the cost advantage.

Using a Proton e.MAS 7 Premium with a 60.22kWh battery as an example, he said charging at a public DC fast charger costs about RM90, compared with RM13 to RM34 at home, depending on the TNB tariff.