Finding fulfilment teaching Orang Asli kids in Pos Balar

While this is Hasmadi Ghazali’s first experience teaching Orang Asli pupils, he has the advantage of speaking Temiar, which allows for easier communication. (Hasmadi Ghazali pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Teachers often hope for postings closer to city comforts, but 48-year-old Hasmadi Ghazali chose the opposite – and found purpose in the heart of Kelantan’s interior.

Earlier last month, Hasmadi reported for duty at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Balar in Pos Balar, an Orang Asli settlement deep in Gua Musang.

Reaching Pos Balar is no simple journey: the area, about 90km from Gua Musang town, is accessible only by off-road travel from Kuala Betis.

Happily, the posting ended close to 11 years of a long-distance marriage. Hasmadi’s wife, Norsiah Along, is a Temiar Orang Asli who has been living in the settlement with their four children.

Before the transfer, Hasmadi taught at SK Sri Kelana in Petaling Jaya, Selangor – a position he held since 2013.

“I am grateful and happy because it has always been my hope to serve in Pos Balar,” he told Bernama. “This was my second transfer application and I did not expect to be posted here.”

He hopes to contribute beyond the classroom: with Muslims being a minority in the area, he wishes to play a role in providing religious guidance to those who embrace Islam.

SK Balar, which opened in 1994, provides education to Temiar Orang Asli children from 11 surrounding villages. The school has 24 teachers and 296 pupils, including 69 Muslim students.

Pos Balar is an Orang Asli settlement deep in Gua Musang, Kelantan. (Bernama pic)

While this is his first experience teaching Orang Asli, Hasmadi understands that the work requires patience, creativity, and a strong understanding of the community’s sociocultural background.

“Here, the emphasis is on providing students with basic literacy and numeracy skills, with a compassionate, care-based approach.

“It is different from urban schools, where students are more exposed to technology and various forms of communication media,” said Hasmadi, who hails from Jengka, Pahang.

He added that Orang Asli children face a higher risk of dropping out, which is why they often need more focused attention. Sometimes this means going beyond routine teaching to ensure they stay in school.

“A ‘personal-outreach’ approach might be necessary to encourage them to attend school regularly and remain within the education system,” he said.

Hasmadi believes one factor has helped him settle in more quickly: language. His ability to speak Temiar has made communication with students and the local community easier, helping to establish trust.

“When you can speak their language, lessons become easier to understand,” he noted, adding that he also uses the language daily at home, which has further supported his adjustment to life in Pos Balar.