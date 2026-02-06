Ex-company chairman charged with fraud involving RM2.5mil

Zahri Ismail was charged in the Shah Alam sessions court with committing the offence at three banks in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, between June 2020 and June 30, 2021.

PETALING JAYA : A former executive chairman of a mining-related company pleaded not guilty in the Shah Alam sessions court today to cheating a subcontractor over a mining project, involving RM2.5 million, six years ago.

Zahri Ismail, 53, is alleged to have deceived Toh Chee Seng, 56, into believing that he could secure a mining project in Gua Musang, Kelantan, prompting Toh to deposit RM2 million, RM250,000 and RM250,000 into three bank accounts registered in the accused’s name.

Zahri was charged with committing the offence at three banks in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, between June 2020 and June 30, 2021, Bernama reported.

The charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides for up to 10 years’ imprisonment, whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Atirah Azuarizanuddin proposed bail of RM100,000, with additional conditions that Zahri report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office once a month and not interfere with prosecution witnesses.

Lawyer Wan Hafiz Wan Zawawi, representing Zahri, requested that no bail be imposed, citing his client’s heart condition and the fact that he had already posted bail of RM50,000 and RM20,000 for related charges in Kota Bharu, Kelantan and Alor Setar, Kedah.

Judge Nasir Nordin granted Zahri bail of RM20,000 with one surety, together with the conditions requested by the prosecution, and set March 1 for mention of the case.

It was previously reported that Zahri had been charged with 13 counts of misappropriating company property worth RM485,500 in Kota Bharu, and five counts of fraud totalling RM1.38 million in Alor Setar.