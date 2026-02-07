Watery breast milk is normal and still packed with goodness

Fewer than 5% of mothers experience genuine difficulty producing breast milk – for most women, supply improves with time, frequent feeding and proper support. (Envato Elements pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : For many first-time mothers, the sight of watery breast milk can spark worry. Some fear it is not nutritious enough and turn to formula milk, believing it a better option for their baby’s growth.

Medical experts, however, say this concern is rooted in misconception.

Consultant paediatrician Dr Faisal Mohd Fadzli explained that while breast milk is naturally lighter and more fluid in appearance, particularly in the early stages, this does not mean it lacks nutrients.

“It’s natural to assume that watery milk means insufficient nutrition – but breast milk is the most complete form of nutrition for babies, especially in the first six months. No formula milk can replicate its benefits,” he noted.

According to Faisal, every mother’s breast milk is uniquely tailored to her baby’s needs. As such, its composition changes not only over time, but also in response to the baby’s condition.

“For premature babies, the milk contains slightly higher nutrients to support their growth,” he said. “Breast milk can ‘react’ because it is in sync with the mother’s body. This is something formula milk simply cannot do.”

In the days immediately after delivery, a mother typically produces only a small amount of milk – sometimes as little as 5ml per expression. While this may seem insufficient, Faisal said it is more than enough for a newborn, whose stomach is still very small.

“The early milk, known as colostrum, is extremely nutritious and concentrated,” he added. “As breastfeeding continues, milk supply naturally increases.”

Statistics also show that fewer than 5% of mothers experience genuine difficulty producing breast milk. For most women, supply improves with time, frequent feeding and proper support.

Beyond nutrition, breast milk plays a vital role in protecting a baby’s health. Antibodies produced in the mother’s body are passed directly to the baby through breastfeeding, helping to strengthen the infant’s immune system.

Breast milk contains antibodies, enzymes, and other bioactive components that cannot be found in milk formulas. (Freepik pic)

“If a mother is exposed to infections or feels unwell, her body produces antibodies that can be transferred to the baby through breast milk,” Faisal outlined.

“Breastfeeding also helps soothe babies emotionally, as the act of latching builds a strong bond between mother and child.”

He added that breastfeeding supports healthy weight gain in infants and benefits mothers, too, as it triggers the release of oxytocin, often referred to as the “feel-good” hormone.

This hormone helps reduce the risk of postpartum depression. It also helps the uterus contract more quickly after childbirth, speeding up recovery and reducing postpartum bleeding.

For many mothers, these benefits are deeply personal. Nur Nadia Fatihah Omar, a mother of two, said breastfeeding helped her form a strong emotional connection with her children, especially in the early weeks.

“To me, breast milk is rich in nutrients that support brain and bone development,” she said. “That’s why I chose to breastfeed, even though I sometimes supplemented with formula at night.”

Another mother, Hani, a civil servant who chose not to reveal her full name, said breastfeeding remained her priority despite the demands of work.

“Compared to formula, breast milk didn’t cause my baby’s stomach to bloat easily,” she shared. “Perhaps this was also because I was careful with my diet during confinement.”

Hani breastfed her child until eight months old before switching to formula: a decision she feels comfortable with, having given her baby what she believes was the best possible start.

Together, experts and mothers agree on one thing – breast milk remains a powerful source of nutrition, protection and bonding, especially in a baby’s earliest months.