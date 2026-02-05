MHTC holds first ever medical travel fair in Balikpapan

Representatives of participating groups at the Health In Motion medical travel fair in Balikpapan, Indonesia. (Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is holding its first ever medical travel fair in Balikpapan, Indonesia, with representatives of leading Malaysian institutions joining efforts to broaden the country’s medical tourism market reach.

The Health In Motion 2026: Healthcare, Wellness & Travel Fair takes place from today to Feb 8 at the Pentacity Mall in Balikpapan, which is deemed as holding vast potential for Malaysia’s medical tourism sector.

“As a growing urban centre with strong economic momentum and connectivity to surrounding cities, it serves a broad population with increasing demand for quality healthcare services,” said MHTC’s head of Indonesia market, Rahmatullah Baragau.

“We see a strong alignment between the medical needs of patients from this region and the capabilities of Malaysia’s leading hospitals, particularly in key disciplines such as cardiology, gastroenterology, internal medicine, and obstetrics and gynaecology,” he said in a press release.

Part of the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 campaign, themed Healing Meets Hospitality, the fair brings together hospitals, specialist clinics, wellness centres, and travel partners.

It seeks to provide opportunities for partnerships, enhance referral coordination, and align patient care pathways, while allowing visitors to engage directly with representatives of healthcare institutions.

The fair aligns with the council’s focus on partnering with trusted local stakeholders to provide seamless cross-border care and elevated patient experiences, while deepening MHTC’s presence in Indonesia through mutually beneficial partnerships.

It will also address practical aspects of patient mobility, such as travel facilitation, cultural considerations and post-treatment follow-ups, in line with MHTC’s approach of complementing medical excellence with hospitality, empathy and patient-centric services.

The partners for the fair include Island Hospital in Penang, which won the inaugural Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital (FMTH) Award in 2025, and the National Heart Institute, or IJN, which won the FMTH Medical Excellence and Medical Technology Distinction awards last year.

Other renowned private hospitals are also taking part, such as Subang Jaya Medical Centre, Alpha IVF & Women’s Specialist, Gleneagles Hospital, Damansara Specialist Hospital 2, Prince Court Medical Centre, and Sunway Medical Centre.

“As Malaysia leads the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026, initiatives like this bring the spirit of ‘Healing Meets Hospitality’ to life by combining high-quality medical care with warmth, compassion, and cultural understanding.

“Through these efforts, MHTC continues to build enduring partnerships that elevate healthcare standards and improve patient outcomes across the region,” said the council.