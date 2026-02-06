Obesity still not taken seriously enough, say experts

Prolonged untreated obesity substantially increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, and other serious complications. (Envato Elements pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Frequently dismissed as a lifestyle choice rather than recognised as a chronic disease influenced by complex biological and environmental factors, obesity remains one of the most misunderstood health conditions in Malaysia.

Health experts say this misconception fuels stigma, shaping public attitudes and discouraging many individuals who are overweight or obese from seeking timely medical care.

As a result, treatment is often delayed until serious complications, including cardiovascular disease, have already developed.

According to Dr Rohana Abdul Ghani, president of the Malaysian Obesity Society, obesity is a progressive disease that requires early and sustained intervention.

“Treating obesity requires sustained, long-term care, not short-term fixes. It should be managed like other chronic diseases such as diabetes or hypertension,” she said.

“Prolonged untreated obesity substantially increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, and other serious complications.”

She also cautioned against the growing popularity of rapid weight-loss diets, describing them as largely unsustainable.

“Quick diets often result in weight regain and metabolic changes that increase inflammation and cardiovascular risk,” she said. “Effective obesity management involves gradual weight loss and long-term maintenance under medical supervision.”

Rohana further addressed misconceptions surrounding medical treatment, stressing that medication alone cannot be depended on as a shortcut.

“Pharmacotherapy should be an adjunct to lifestyle modification. Patients still need motivation, discipline and professional guidance to achieve lasting results.”

Malaysia has no shortage of good food options – the issue compounding obesity is portion size and caloric intake, not access.

Meanwhile, consultant endocrinologist Dr Chan Siew Pheng said Malaysians continues to face the high burden of being overweight and obese, driven in part by modern living environments that promote excessive calorie intake.

“While genetics plays a role, the environment we live in also strongly supports eating behaviours,” she said.

“We have round-the-clock food availability, and 24-hour eateries and social norms where eating together is seen as a sign of friendship and respect.”

Chan noted, however, that despite cultural practices, awareness of obesity-related health risks is gradually improving. “What takes time is shifting behaviours – for example, not centring social interactions entirely around food, and recognising that prioritising health is more important than social expectations.”

She also addressed the perception that healthy eating is unaffordable. “Malaysia has good food security and a wide availability of food. The issue is often portion size and caloric intake rather than access.

“As such, reducing portions and choosing affordable vegetables and fibre-rich foods can make a meaningful difference,” she concluded.

National data shows that nearly one in two Malaysian adults is overweight or living with obesity, while an estimated 2.3 million people are affected by obesity alongside other non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.