Health think tank backs Sarawak proposal to set marriage age at 18

The Sarawak government had proposed a minimum age of 18 for marriage, as part of ongoing efforts to curb early marriages and teenage pregnancies. (Wikipedia pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy has backed the Sarawak government’s proposal to set the minimum age of marriage at 18, calling it an evidence-based step that aligns with public health priorities.

The think tank’s CEO Azrul Khalib said the proposal must be supported and adopted, and that underage marriages are unnecessary and harmful, particularly for girls.

“The Galen Centre supports Sarawak’s intent to standardise a minimum marriage age of 18 across the state’s legal frameworks, comprising civil, shariah and customary law,” he said in a statement.

He also said that exceptions to the permitted minimum age should not undermine protection for children and adolescents.

“This is an important, evidence-based step that aligns with public health priorities: delaying pregnancy until adulthood, improving maternal and child health outcomes, and enabling young people to remain in education and develop the skills needed for stable livelihoods.”

In Sarawak, the minimum age for marriage is 18 for non-Muslims, subject to approval for underage cases, while customary law does not specify a fixed age, relying instead on community definitions of a “marriageable age”.

For Muslim marriages in Sarawak, men must be at least 18 and women at least 16, although a shariah judge is given the power to permit those under the minimum age to tie the knot.

Azrul said that from a health standpoint, adolescent pregnancy is associated with poorer outcomes for both mother and baby.

“This includes higher risks of pregnancy and childbirth complications, and knock-on effects such as dropping out of school, reduced life opportunities and intergenerational poverty,” he added.

On Monday, the Sarawak government proposed that the minimum age of marriage be set at 18, as part of ongoing efforts to curb early marriages and teenage pregnancies while safeguarding the health, welfare and future of the youth.

State women, childhood and community well-being development minister Fatimah Abdullah said the Sarawak government remained committed to ensuring that policies and approaches prioritise the safety, well-being and long-term prospects of the younger generation.

Azrul also urged the state government and the relevant authorities to accelerate and strengthen youth-friendly sexual and reproductive health services, including confidential counselling and access to contraception and antenatal care when needed.

He said efforts must be made to keep adolescents in school and engaged, with targeted support for at-risk students and pathways into training and employment.