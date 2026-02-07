Kampung Santan springs to life with upgraded facilities

Kampung Santan villagers now enjoy safer streets, upgraded public spaces and a renewed sense of togetherness. (NSTP pic)

KANGAR : In Kampung Santan, change is no longer something talked about – it is something felt, seen and lived every day.

As dusk falls, solar-powered street lights glow steadily, guiding residents home. Children cycle more freely on smoother roads, while elders gather at the community hall, chatting over games and laughing.

What was once a quiet village shaped by routine has become a place with renewed energy and confidence.

Home to retirees, padi farmers and Harumanis mango growers, Kampung Santan has been transformed through the Kampung Angkat Madani initiative.

Adopted by the Health Ministry, the village received a RM1 million allocation to upgrade facilities and roll out community-based programmes aimed at improving daily life.

The impact is visible across the village. Public spaces such as the community hall, mosque, clinic and school have been refurbished and are now actively used. More importantly, residents say these upgrades have strengthened social ties and restored a sense of togetherness.

For village committee member Azizan Abdullah, 64, the community hall symbolises that change. Once a storage space for farming equipment, it is now the heart of village life.

“Every day, people come here. Young, old – we mix,” said the lorry driver. “At least 15 children drop by after school to play carrom or ping pong. They interact with the older generation, and that’s healthy.”

The hall also includes a cooking area and hosts meetings, celebrations and regular activities, turning it into a shared space that belongs to everyone.

Shazali Jusoh says the improved street lighting leading to the mosque has made women and children feel safer at night. (NSTP pic)

Health and wellbeing form another pillar of the initiative. Through physiotherapy sessions and volunteer training, elderly residents who once struggled with mobility are regaining independence.

Shazali Jusoh, 60, a retired private-sector employee trained to assist seniors, has seen the difference first-hand.

“We hold exercise sessions three times a week. Many can now walk without help. Some even ride motorcycles again,” he said. “Out of 10 participants, about eight show clear improvement.”

Medical personnel also conduct home visits, bringing care directly to residents who need it most.

Safety has improved too. Entrepreneur Normala Ramli, 46, said better lighting and repaired roads have made evenings less worrying.

“There’s never been any kind of serious crime here, but proper lighting gives confidence. Women feel safer walking to the mosque, parents worry less,” she said. “Smoother roads also mean farmers and cyclists can move around without fear of potholes.”

For retired army veteran Husin Ahmad, 73, whose home sits along the main road, traffic safety upgrades have brought peace of mind.

“Before this, cars drove fast and the road was dim. Accidents happened,” said the former village chief. “Now there are markings, speed bumps and lights. I haven’t noticed any accidents, and that’s a big relief.”

Improvements to the irrigation canal has helped Kampung Santan remain safe during last November’s floods. (NSTP pic)

Husin also praised upgrades to the irrigation canal surrounding the padi fields, which helped the village stay safe during floods that affected parts of the state last November.

Healthcare facilities have benefited as well. The upgraded clinic now has better equipment, disabled parking, air-conditioning and organised waiting areas.

“It’s far more comfortable now,” said Husin, who has lived in Kampung Santan all his life.

Nor Azline Abu Bakar, 49, a mother of three including a child with Rett syndrome, said while specialised care still requires hospital visits, the clinic remains vital for the village’s many elderly residents.

“The presence of a proper clinic matters,” she said, adding that she now also takes part in communal cooking activities at the upgraded hall.

The village mosque, Masjid Nurus Said, has also been refreshed with air-conditioning and elderly- and disabled-friendly facilities. Its secretary, Abu Bakar Abdul Wahab, 73, said attendance has grown.

“People are more comfortable staying longer. We can hold more religious lectures,” he said.

Federal Village Development and Security Committee chairman Affandi Haron said the programme’s success lay in thoughtful implementation.

“RM1 million may not sound big, but it was used fully and effectively,” he said, expressing hope that the programme would continue.

For Kampung Santan, the changes are not just about infrastructure. They are about dignity, connection and the simple joy of living better together.

This article originally appeared in the New Straits Times, with rights to be republished on Free Malaysia Today.