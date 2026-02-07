Down syndrome no barrier to bowler’s striking success

Nik Zharif Aimran, who has Down syndrome, has sharpened his bowling skills through dedication and practice. (Andrea Edwards @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR : It’s a crowded Friday afternoon at Ampang Superbowl in Bangi Gateway mall.

Nik Zharif Aimran takes careful aim, then swings his ball down the lane, sending pins crashing on his first roll. A few remain standing, awkwardly spaced apart – but the 26-year-old isn’t fazed. Calmly, he clears the rest on his second attempt.

It’s an impressive spare, made even more remarkable by the fact that Nik Zharif has Down syndrome.

Through dedication and practice, he has built up his skills to commendable levels, often recording scores that impress even seasoned bowlers.

His father, teacher Nik Suhaimi Nik Jaafar, brings his son to the alley after work whenever he can.

“We introduced our son to bowling for him to have fun, and also to help with his health. He started when he was about 12, and has developed impressive skills like what we can see now. He enjoys bowling very much,” Nik Suhaimi told FMT Lifestyle.

“Bowling keeps him active, and also helps him develop social skills. He likes going to bowling events as they help him make friends,” he added.

Bowling has become a fun way for Nik Zharif to stay active and keep fit. (Andrea Edwards @ FMT Lifestyle)

Born with Down syndrome, Nik Zharif has faced ongoing health challenges affecting his eyes, hearing and heart. At age two, he was diagnosed with leukaemia and underwent chemotherapy until he was 10.

Bowling poses its own challenges for him too, particularly because of difficulties with coordination and movement. Yet Nik Zharif has persevered, turning those obstacles into motivation. Today, he is a dedicated and increasingly skilful bowler.

So how did he discover the sport?

His father said Nik Zharif was once an avid footballer. But when he could no longer play, he pivoted to bowling – a game he could enjoy regardless of the weather. It also didn’t require a partner.

Tagging along with his father, the young boy soon developed a love for the sport. Today, he is a familiar face at the alley, spending around two hours bowling there almost daily.

A strike or a high-scoring spare often lights up Nik Zharif’s face, and he loves giving high-fives to those around him after every throw.

His father has even given him the nickname “Split Master”, as his son is particularly adept at knocking down pins with wide gaps between them.

Nik Zharif and his teammates celebrate their gold medals at a Special Olympics event in 2018. (Nik Suhaimi Nik Jaafar pic)

Nik Zharif is now an active member of a bowling club in Sunway and frequently joins competitions organised by them. At times, he has even won against bowlers without disabilities.

Nik Suhaimi hopes his son can take his talent to the next level. Unfortunately, his progress is limited by the small number of events available to him locally.

While training is available for participation in the Special Olympics, Nik Suhaimi and his wife are unable to send their son to sessions held during work hours on Fridays.

“I hope someone can help to mentor him, or give him an opportunity to go further. I believe he really is talented, and loves bowling very much,” his father said.

Nik Suhaimi often uploads videos of Nik Zharif bowling on TikTok, where he has built a following. Some clips, including those showing him pulling off difficult splits, have amassed millions of views.

He hopes these videos can inspire other parents of children with special needs to help them develop their talents. He said it was important for parents to first discover what their children are interested in, and then support them in any way they can.

Nik Zharif with his father, Nik Suhaimi Nik Jaafar, who takes him bowling whenever he can. (Andrea Edwards @ FMT Lifestyle)

“Children like Nik Zharif, if they like something, they will put their everything into it. You should also be patient with them,” Nik Suhaimi said.

“It may take them a while to learn something. For Nik Zharif, it took years. But if they find what they are truly passionate about, it is really worth it,” the father concluded.

