Altantuya’s family refunds govt damages in full after court ruling

Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo said the prompt and full return of the sum, together with the interest earned, is per the Court of Appeal ruling delivered last month.

PETALING JAYA : The family of Mongolian national Altantuya Shaariibuu has fully refunded the damages and costs previously awarded, following the Court of Appeal’s decision clearing the government of liability for her death nearly 20 years ago.

The family’s lawyer, Sangeet Kaur Deo, said the entire amount had remained untouched in her firm’s stakeholder account from the moment it was received, in strict compliance with the court order.

“The full sum previously paid under the conditional stay order of the Shah Alam High Court, including the judgment amount and all accrued interest, was remitted in full to the government yesterday,” she said in a statement.

Sangeet also noted that the same procedure was followed for Altantuya’s former lover, Abdul Razak Baginda, with remittance made in accordance with the deductions ordered by the Court of Appeal.

“The prompt and full return of the sum, together with the interest earned, reflects this position in the clearest possible terms,” she added.

Last month, FMT reported that Altantuya’s family would be required to return RM4.7 million to the government following the Court of Appeal’s decision to absolve the government of liability for her death.

Razak, meanwhile, was expected to receive a refund after deducting the RM1.38 million in damages awarded by the court three days ago.

The refund was based on a High Court decision last year, which ordered both the government and Razak to pay RM4.7 million each (totalling RM9.4 million) in damages and deposit the funds until their appeals were heard.

The 2025 order, sighted by FMT, stated that if the government’s appeal was allowed, the money must be returned within 30 days of the Court of Appeal judgment. It also directed the refund of the RM25,000 costs imposed on the government.

On Jan 20, the Court of Appeal found that the government was not vicariously liable for the actions of former policemen Sirul Azhar Umar and Azilah Hadri, on grounds that they were not performing official duties at the time of the murder.

However, the appellate court affirmed the High Court’s finding that Razak was liable for her death, along with the two former policemen.