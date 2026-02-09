Language, history vital in education system to prevent ignorance, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the dialogue session on art and culture held at Universiti Selangor. (Bernama pic)

SHAH ALAM : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says Malaysia must place language and history at the core of its education system to prevent the country from producing an elite class detached from its national identity.

Anwar said a firm commitment is needed if Malaysia is serious about shaping its own character as a nation.

“If we truly want this country to have its own distinct identity, there must be a strong commitment to make language and history the foundation of Malaysia’s education system,” he said at a Universiti Selangor event in Shah Alam tonight.

He said this principle must apply to all education streams, including international schools, which have expanded rapidly in recent years.

“We do not want to create a new elite generation that is disconnected from the national language and history,” he said.

Anwar acknowledged that debates over language and national education were not new and had been ongoing since the 1950s and 1960s, but noted that the government could no longer afford indecision.

He said strengthening language and historical awareness should go hand in hand with economic growth and technological advancement as it is essential to ensure development does not come at the expense of national values and cohesion.

Last month, Anwar said all schools in Malaysia, including religious, international and private institutions, would now be required to offer Bahasa Melayu and History subjects, in line with the national curriculum for all Malaysian students.

He also said General Studies would be taught in Bahasa Melayu at all public and private universities, with a focus on Malaysia’s constitution and history.