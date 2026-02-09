Govt taking fair approach to resolve temple issue, says deputy minister

Deputy national unity minister R Yuneswaran said Malaysians must accept that the country was built on understanding, mutual respect and unity. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The government is taking a balanced and fair approach to resolving the issue of temples built without approval, deputy national unity minister R Yuneswaran said today.

Yuneswaran said Putrajaya was approaching the issue tactfully by giving the management of the relevant houses of worship a reasonable timeframe to comply with the relevant regulations.

He said the government was also being firm to prevent anyone from triggering tensions in society through hasty actions.

“The general principle is clear: all houses of worship – whether mosques, churches or temples – are subject to the law and the same guidelines, especially when it involves land.

“Solutions need to be sought through dialogue and the proper channels, not through conflict,” he said in a statement.

Yuneswaran added that, despite the political dynamics and differences of opinion in the local community, Malaysians should accept that the country was built on understanding, mutual respect and unity.

“I am committed to executing the responsibilities entrusted to me to the best of my capabilities, based on the principles of justice, racial harmony and national unity for the country’s interests.”

On Saturday, police arrested controversial preacher Zamri Vinoth and another man for trying to proceed with a rally against so-called “illegal” houses of worship.

The cops also nabbed three men, including activist Arun Dorasamy, over social media posts concerning the rally which allegedly threatened public order.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had spoken out against those behind the rally, saying while Malaysians were free to voice opinions and criticise the government, any action that violated the law or stoked racial tensions would be met with “maximum action”.

Anwar also said that the federal government would no longer allow the construction of houses of worship that do not comply with the law.

Earlier today, he said local councils had been given the authority to act on any house of worship intentionally built in breach of the existing laws.

However, he maintained that those driving campaigns to demolish temples were also in the wrong.