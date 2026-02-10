Revive Auku abolition committee, higher education ministry told

The higher education ministry said it had no plans to entirely abolish Auku, but pointed out that it had amended the law multiple times.

PETALING JAYA : DAP Youth has called on the higher education ministry to revive the committee tasked with abolishing the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 (Auku).

In a statement today, Koh Ling Xian, head of the wing’s varsity affairs bureau, said that simply reviewing the Act was insufficient.

“This reform is a matter of intergenerational justice. If the government is serious about reform, the ministry must begin the abolition of Auku immediately through comprehensive engagement, clear policy drafts and legislative frameworks,” he said.

A special committee on Auku’s abolition was formed in 2019. Before it was disbanded, it found that scrapping the Act would require rewriting the constitution for every public university – a time-consuming process, potentially disruptive to university operations.

Auku was last amended in 2025 to grant student associations greater autonomy over fundraising and other activities. The ministry recently said it had no plans to abolish the law entirely.

This prompted 40 students representing more than 30 student groups to march to Parliament yesterday to demand its full repeal.

Koh said DAP Youth was supportive of the cause, and that Auku had also affected notable Pakatan Harapan leaders such as former PKR Youth chief Adam Adli and Amanah Youth chief Hasbie Muda.

“This proves the law’s real and recurring impact on generations of students,” he said.

Koh added that the abolition should proceed alongside the drafting of a new Higher Education Act that ensures institutional and student autonomy, academic freedom, protection for academic staff and clear funding mechanisms.

“This is a significant step to restore the dignity of universities and ensure a higher-quality, sustainable future for the nation’s higher education,” he said.