4 nabbed after teen bullied in Johor Bahru

A 23-second CCTV video that went viral shows several teenagers directing a bright light, believed to be a flame, at a boy lying on the ground, with his hands seemingly bound.

PETALING JAYA : Police have detained four teenage boys to assist in investigations into a bullying incident at Jalan Mewah, Kampung Melayu Majidee in Johor Bahru, in which another boy was allegedly restrained while a bright light, believed to be a flame, was directed at him.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said all four suspects, aged 14 and 15, have been remanded for four days from yesterday until Wednesday, Bernama reported.

“The investigation paper will be referred to the public prosecutor soon. The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation,” he said in a statement.

Three teenagers were seen in the video approaching the victim and lifting him up, while another is believed to have acted as a lookout during the incident.