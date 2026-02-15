2 teens keep fan dance tradition alive in Gua Musang

Chong Jia Eng (right) and Loo Yu Jie (second from right) with fellow dancers Chloe Eng Szen (left) and Liew Yu Xin (second from left) at a rehearsal for Chinese New Year in Kampung Baru, Gua Musang. (Bernama pic)

GUA MUSANG : Recognising the importance of preserving their ancestral heritage, teenagers Loo Yu Jie, 16, and Chong Jia Eng, 14, have joined forces to champion the Chinese fan dance, inspiring younger children in Gua Musang to embrace tradition with pride.

For Loo, the journey began in primary school. What started as simple curiosity soon blossomed into a deep passion. Since then, she has devoted her free time to mastering new techniques, refining every flick of the wrist and every poised step to ensure each performance is graceful and precise.

“I also picked up the dance movements from social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Chong and I even have a team manager who guides us to ensure our techniques are correct and we stay disciplined.

“Our training sessions are usually held at the temple grounds here, and the frequency depends on upcoming performances. We usually perform at community events and Chinese New Year celebrations,” she said when met at Kampung Baru here recently.

The fan dance, often performed during Chinese New Year, symbolises harmony, joy and prayers of well-being. (Bernama pic)

Chong has come to realise that the fan dance is far more than a stage performance. To her, it is a living expression of culture and meaning passed down through generations.

“This dance symbolises harmony, joy and prayers for our well-being, and it is often performed during festive seasons,” she said.

Their team manager, Liew Koon Yan, who has been involved in traditional dance since 1998, believes the fan dance beautifully captures the spirit of renewal.

“Chinese New Year marks the transition from winter to spring, and the movement of the fan itself symbolises this seasonal change. Through the dance, we express the joy and happiness of welcoming spring,” he said.

A typical troupe comprises between four and 10 dancers, moving in synchrony as vibrant fans open and close like blossoms in bloom.

For Liew, nurturing young talent like Loo and Chong is about more than perfecting choreography – it is about safeguarding heritage.

“Young people need to learn traditional dances like this to continue the legacy and keep alive the diverse cultural heritage of our multi-ethnic nation,” he added.