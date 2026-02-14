Smooth going on highways as CNY holiday rush begins

LLM said an increase in traffic was reported in several hotspot areas, but the overall situation is still under control. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Traffic flow on all major expressways is reported to be smooth and under control as of 9.30pm today, following minor congestion during the afternoon and early evening.

“However, we expect the number of vehicles to increase again after midnight tonight,” said a spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM).

The expected increase in traffic after midnight is due to users wanting to take advantage of a 50% toll discount and to avoid the high congestion experienced during the day.

LLM said an increase in traffic was reported in several hotspot areas, but the overall situation is still under control.

The government has announced a 50% discount on highway tolls for the Chinese New Year celebrations, from midnight on Feb 14 to midnight on Feb 15.