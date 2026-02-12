50% CNY toll discount for second Penang bridge

The toll discount for the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge will take effect from 12.01am on Feb 14 until 11.59pm on Feb 15.

BATU KAWAN : Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB) has announced a 50% discount on toll for the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge on Saturday and Sunday in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

JKSB said the 50% discount was for Class 1 (private) vehicles.

“The discount will take effect from 12.01am on Saturday (Feb 14) until 11.59pm on Sunday (Feb 15),” it said in a Facebook post today.

The Cabinet had earlier agreed to grant a 50% toll discount in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, also on Feb 14 and Feb 15.

The discount applies to Class 1 private vehicles at all toll plazas as well as Class 2 vehicles at the Penang Bridge, but excludes toll plazas at the country’s borders, namely the Sultan Iskandar Building toll on the North-South Expressway and the Tanjung Kupang toll plaza on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link.