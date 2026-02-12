50% CNY toll discount for second Penang bridge

JKSB said the 50% discount was for Class 1 (private) vehicles.
“The discount will take effect from 12.01am on Saturday (Feb 14) until 11.59pm on Sunday (Feb 15),” it said in a Facebook post today.
The Cabinet had earlier agreed to grant a 50% toll discount in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, also on Feb 14 and Feb 15.
The discount applies to Class 1 private vehicles at all toll plazas as well as Class 2 vehicles at the Penang Bridge, but excludes toll plazas at the country’s borders, namely the Sultan Iskandar Building toll on the North-South Expressway and the Tanjung Kupang toll plaza on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link.