‘When luck meets love’ becomes ToYm’s first Malaysian-made CNY micro drama

Jment Lim, founder of SunStrong Entertainment and Thousands of Years Media (ToYm) (back, centre), poses with the cast and crew at the premiere of ‘When Luck Meets Love’ at GSC Lalaport. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A Chinese New Year micro drama, “When Luck Meets Love”, has become the first title by Thousands of Years Media (ToYm) produced entirely by a Malaysian team, with all stages of production handled locally.

Its founder and producer, Jment Lim, said the company previously engaged consultants from China to better understand the micro drama format, but the latest project was completed fully in-house, covering scripting, filming and editing.

“Before this, we had China consultants teaching us what micro drama is. But for this project, everything from the script to the editing is done by Malaysians. It is 100% a Malaysian product,” he told Bernama after the micro drama’s premiere screening here yesterday.

Micro dramas typically feature two-to three-minute episodes designed primarily for mobile and social media viewing, allowing stories to be delivered in quick, bite-sized segments. The shorter format also gives producers greater flexibility to reach digital audiences.

“When Luck Meets Love” is directed by Chan Wai Cheong, who has extensive experience in television dramas. The cast includes Mskuan, Ng Xin Yi, Jayden Chen, Cathryn Lee, Xiao Wei Wei and Sam Liew, with Amber Chia and her son Ashton Wong making a special appearance.

The 67-episode series runs about two to three minutes per episode, bringing the total duration to roughly 100 minutes. It will be released digitally on ToYm’s official social media platforms starting today.

The story centres on He Yu Ting, an inn owner who has withdrawn from relationships since a past breakup. Her routine is disrupted by the return of Wang Jing Sheng to Fortune Town for business negotiations that affect the community she seeks to protect. His arrival forces both of them to confront unresolved conflicts and make difficult decisions.

Lim said the short-form format was chosen to suit current digital viewing habits and to position Malaysia competitively in a relatively new segment of the global entertainment market.

“If we only produce conventional films or dramas, the market is limited, and it is hard to break the ceiling.

“Micro dramas are still new worldwide, so this is a good opportunity for us to compete with other countries,” he said, adding that the company plans to expand the series into other markets, including China, through its official social media channels.

He said micro dramas will form part of the company’s long-term strategy and serve as an entry point to grow its content business.

To support this direction, Lim said ToYm is focusing on four core components, namely entertainment, education, technology and marketing, aimed at building a sustainable ecosystem.

The company’s earlier micro drama, “In Character”, recorded more than 33 million views in Malaysia and over 168 million views on Douyin, underscoring the commercial potential of the short-form format.