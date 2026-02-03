CIMB takes over The Starhill and Lot 10 with 3-day curated bazaar

Powered by CIMB OCTOFest, witness how The Starhill and Lot 10 is transformed into a festive hotspot packed with games, goodies and rewards! (CIMB pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Bukit Bintang is rarely quiet. But this Lunar New Year, the city’s busiest shopping belt is set to feel even more electric!

From Feb 6-8, CIMB is transforming The Starhill and Lot 10 into a connected festive playground, complete with a bustling market, live performances, interactive workshops and plenty of rewards.

Anchored by the theme “Always A Big Deal with CIMB”, the three-day celebration is about turning ordinary Lunar New Year moments into something bigger and more meaningful.

From bustling markets and cultural performances to hands-on workshops, photo experiences and instant rewards, families and friends can slow down, spend quality time together and create meaningful memories – proving that even a simple day out in the city can feel like a big deal.

Dress up in traditional hanfu, tie your own lucky Ruyi knot and snag an adorable OCTO plushie – all in one stop at The Starhill. (CIMB pic)

So, what’s the Big Deal?

The CIMB OCTOFest doesn’t just sit in one corner – it spills across both venues, linking Lot 10’s indoor concourse to The Starhill’s outdoor space and turning the entire stretch into one continuous festive trail!

Stalls line the walkways with everything from seasonal bites and street snacks to cute gifts and last-minute New Year finds, while live music and lion dances pop up throughout the day, drawing crowds wherever they go.

With an estimated 10,000 visitors daily, the space will feel less like a quick shopping stop and more like a weekend hangout.

Families can take their time browsing, friends can hop between food stalls, and tourists can linger to soak up the colour and the noise. It’s the kind of place you’ll drop by “just for a while” – and end up staying for hours.

Keep an eye out for the ‘Red Ambush’

One of the weekend’s biggest scene-stealers will be the “Red Ambush” – and you’ll probably hear it before you see it!

Across two days, performers dressed in striking red hanfu will sweep through Bukit Bintang in a roaming street showcase, transforming the busy shopping belt into a moving cultural spectacle.

Flowing sleeves, bold colours and dramatic silhouettes will turn everyday walkways into instant photo spots, with crowds naturally gathering as the troupe passes by.

It promises to be lively, unexpected and highly Instagrammable – the kind of pop-up moment that’ll make you stop mid-step and reach for your phone. That’s right, don’t hesitate to snap away!

Over at Lot 10, visitors can sign up for CIMB products and walk away with exclusive Lunar New Year treats and merchandise. (CIMB pic)

Dress up, craft something lucky, and score rewards

Over at the Centre Stage in The Starhill, the fun gets hands-on. Visitors can slip into traditional hanfu costumes, and step straight into a professionally styled photo setup, complete with festive backdrops.

Each session comes with a retro-style newspaper printout and a digital copy – keepsakes you’ll want to post immediately and keep years later.

If you’re in the mood for something different, the DIY Ruyi knot workshop lets you craft your own symbol of luck and prosperity to bring home.

And for those making purchases with a CIMB card or the CIMB OCTO App, there are exclusive OCTO plushies to redeem – cute, collectable, and surprisingly hard to walk past without grabbing one!

It’s all designed to feel easy and rewarding, turning a simple day out into “A Big Deal” indeed!

Scan and pay with the CIMB OCTO App, and enjoy up to RM30 cashback – easy rewards for everyday spending. (CIMB pic)

And yes, there are prizes

To keep things exciting, CIMB is hosting lucky draws across all three days, with eight winners announced each day.

Prizes range from AirPods Pro and kitchen appliances to smartwatches, CIMB merchandise and cash vouchers – meaning even a quick market visit could end with something extra in hand.

Adding to the buzz are appearances by the OCTO mascot and Choi Sun, plus live music and traditional performances throughout the weekend.

On Feb 7, visitors can also catch Pinn Yang, founder of KL Foodie Media Sdn Bhd, who’ll be making a special appearance – capped off with an ang pow giveaway of RM888 each to three lucky winners!

A festive stop worth adding to your plans

More than decorations or deals, CIMB’s celebration is about meaningful moments – because creating space to slow down, come together and enjoy the season is “Always a Big Deal” with CIMB.

So if you’re planning your Lunar New Year outings, consider adding The Starhill and Lot 10 to the list.

Between the pop-up market, performances and rewards, there’s plenty happening – and chances are, you’ll leave with more than you expected.

Find out more about CIMB OCTOFest here.