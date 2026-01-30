Johor entrepreneur hands out 700 free vel for Thaipusam

R Rughanesan is the co-owner of Theertana Mahligai, a shop located in the Old Broadway Theater on Jalan Segget in Johor Bahru. (Bernama pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : It started with a simple thought – what if devotees who needed a vel for Thaipusam couldn’t afford one?

For entrepreneur R Rughanesan, that question quickly turned into action – and then into something much bigger than he expected.

In the lead-up to Thaipusam, the 42-year-old’s small effort to gift this item to customers snowballed into a nationwide initiative, with nearly 700 requests coming in from across the country.

The vel, the sacred spear of Lord Murugan, symbolises courage and spiritual power. An essential item for many devotees, it is used for prayers at home or in temples, and during rituals and ceremonies throughout Thaipusam.

“When I found out how expensive vel were, I thought I would look for a cheaper way to get them so I could give them away to the less fortunate,” Rughanesan told Bernama at his shop, Theertana Mahligai, on Jalan Segget here.

Theertana Mahligai, of which Rughanesan is co-owner, sells religious, celebratory and decorative products, including bangles, lamps and statues.

He said he had the vel, made of high-quality gold brass, specially ordered from India. The total cost including import charges came to about RM34,000.

“Initially, I ordered 300 pieces for locals in Johor, but they ran out very quickly. I had to order another 400 to meet demand from other states”, including Penang, Kedah, Pahang, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and the Klang Valley.

Shipping costs are fully covered by his business.

Rughanesan noted that among larger families, buying multiple vel can be costly. The price of a vel varies by size, with a five-inch (12.7cm) vel costing RM30-RM40; a seven-inch (17.8cm) vel RM50-RM60; and a 10-inch (25.4cm) vel for just under RM100.

He also said he has received voluntary donations, which will go towards preparing mor – a traditional Indian yoghurt-based drink – to be handed out for free to about 1,500 devotees at the Arulmigu Thandayuthapani Temple at the culmination of the festival.

“We expect to prepare around 250-300 litres of this drink. If the donations don’t cover it all, we’ll add our own funds,” he said.

For recipients, Rughanesan’s efforts are incredibly meaningful. “My mother was thrilled to receive the free vel a few days ago. It’s hard to find someone willing to make such an effort to help the community,” said V Shanti, 39.

Another recipient, S Anand from KL, said he had never experienced such a thoughtful gesture before. “It makes Thaipusam feel even more special,” he concluded.