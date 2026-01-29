7 major roads in Selangor to be closed ahead of Thaipusam

Selangor police said those who wish to operate drones around the Batu Caves temple require approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA : Seven major roads in Gombak will be closed in stages from tomorrow until Feb 3 in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration at Batu Caves, Selangor police say.

Thaipusam falls on Feb 1.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said the affected roads include the Kampung Melayu Batu Caves traffic light, the Batu Caves bypass slip road into the main entrance, and Jalan Perusahaan heading towards the temple.

“Commuters are advised to use alternative routes such as the DUKE Highway, NKVE, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Gombak and Jalan Sungai Tua,” he said in a statement.

Shazeli said a total of 1,520 police personnel would be deployed to manage traffic and the crowd during the period in question.

He also said that drones were banned around the Batu Caves temple, and that those who intend to operate them are required to obtain approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.