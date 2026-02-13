Dang Wangi police in the dark over Azam Baki rally

Dang Wangi police chief Sazalee Adam denied receiving notification of the rally planned for this Sunday against MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Dang Wangi police say they have not been notified of a rally planned for this Sunday over the shareholding controversy involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki.

In a brief WhatsApp message, Dang Wangi police chief Sazalee Adam said, “Not yet,” confirming what a representative from the district police headquarters had told FMT earlier.

The rally, organised by the #TangkapAzamBaki Secretariat, is set to take place in front of the Sogo shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur. A similar rally was held in January 2022 following reports on Azam’s share trading activities.

In addition to Azam’s resignation, the group is calling for an investigation into the matter and the revocation of his adjunct professor title at public universities. It also criticised Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s response to the matter and urged Malaysians to attend the rally.

Bloomberg previously reported that Azam held 17.7 million shares in Velocity Capital Bhd, or 1.7%, based on the company’s annual return lodged on Feb 3 last year.

The international news agency, against which Azam has filed a RM100 million lawsuit, also reported that his name still appeared in the company’s shareholder register maintained by the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

Azam is alleged to have breached a 2024 government circular limiting civil servants’ shareholdings in Malaysian-incorporated companies to no more than 5% of paid-up capital or RM100,000 in value, whichever is lower.

He has denied any wrongdoing and says he holds no shares in the market.