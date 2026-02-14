Azam probe panel must look into collusion claims, says MP

Ramkarpal Singh said the special task force’s remit does not appear to include alleged collusion by MACC with businessmen to force takeovers of companies owned by their rivals.

PETALING JAYA : The special task force formed to look into shareholding allegations against anti-corruption chief Azam Baki should also look into allegations of collusion by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission officials with businessmen in forced takeovers of rival companies, DAP legal bureau chairman Ramkarpal Singh said today.

He said the task force on Azam’s shareholdings was a potential “toothless tiger” unlikely to unearth much beyond the version of events stated by the anti-graft agency head, as the panel does not have the power to produce documents or compel witnesses to appear and would probably end up reporting that its conclusions are limited.

“The task force risks being labelled ineffective. (Its report will be) very much like what the Independent Investigation Committee did in its investigation into seven heritage football players following a recent Fifa ban over fraudulent documentation,” Ramkarpal said in a statement today.

He said the announcement of the task force’s formation referred only to investigations into Azam’s ownership of shares in a financial services company as reported by Bloomberg News.

However, the task force’s remit did not appear to include an investigation into alleged collusion by MACC with businessmen to force takeovers of companies owned by their rivals, as reported by Bloomberg.

“There can be no doubt that the allegations (in a separate Bloomberg report) are just as serious and must be thoroughly investigated,” Ramkarpal said. “There is no reason the allegations should not also be investigated by the committee.”

He said the allegations of collusion were published a day before the Cabinet met to discuss the shareholdings issue.

The formation of the task force was announced on Friday (Feb 13), comprising Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar as chairman, Treasury secretary-general Johan Mahmood Merican, and the director-general of public services, Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

Bloomberg had reported that Azam held 17.7 million shares (1.7%) in Velocity Capital Bhd and was still listed as a shareholder in records kept by the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

Azam is alleged to have breached a 2024 government circular limiting civil servants to hold no more than 5% of paid-up capital or RM100,000 in value, whichever is lower, in Malaysian-incorporated companies.

He has said the transaction was declared and the shares disposed of last year. His lawyers have sent a letter of demand to Bloomberg over its report, seeking RM100 million in damages. Bloomberg has stood by its reporting.

Azam also said he was open to being investigated and had “nothing to hide”, as all his financial and asset declarations were made in accordance with public service regulations through official channels.